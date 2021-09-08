Ankeny back to school forum allows parents to address their concerns on COVID-19 protocols

Superintendent Dr. Erick Pruitt and his administrative team answered questions submitted by parents online.

ANKENY, Iowa — Parents packed the Southview Middle School cafeteria to hear from the Ankeny Community School District's plans to mitigate COVID-19 and protect students, teachers and staff.

The district held a 'back to school forum' to answer parents' questions ahead of the new school year. Superintendent Dr. Erick Pruitt made it clear to parents his team is following guidance from the Polk County Health Department and all local, state and federal laws. That includes not requiring students and faculty to wear masks.

"I encourage all parents to speak with [a] health professional and make the decision of whether to send your child to school with or without a mask, it's the parent's decision," said Dr. Pruitt.

Masks, however, will be required on school busses, which he said is a federal requirement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The district is also encouraging students and staff to stay home if they are sick.

Pruitt and his administrative team answered questions submitted by parents online. He said they received about 300 questions. Parents who attended said they appreciated the communication and open dialogue.

Emily Peterson, a mother of three, said, "Parents are very worried about the start of this school year with masking and how it's optional. I'm very thankful for that because last year was torturous for my daughter."

Not all parents feel the same way. Parents who chose not to speak on camera said they were concerned that their choice to have their children mask up could lead to bullying by those not wearing masks.

One couple expressed concerns about the requirements to enroll in online learning. They said under the district's rules, their child doesn't qualify for online learning because they don't have a medical condition making them vulnerable to COVID-19 and neither does anyone in their family.