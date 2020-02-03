Ankeny Community School District confirms students not at risk of coronavirus

Administrators learned Friday of a visitor who completed a government-mandated quarantine.

ANKENY, Iowa — The Ankeny Community School District is assuring the district that no one is at risk of coronavirus after administrators learned of a visitor at Ankeny High School who had completed a government-mandated quarantine following a trip to China.

According to the district, the individual was cleared by medical personnel after completing the quarantine in the United States.

The district says they have no reason to believe that there is a health risk and have taken all sanitation measures following guidelines from the Iowa Department of Public Health.