Missing Ankeny teen found

ANKENY, Iowa — UPDATE:Caleb Thornley has been found safe.
Ankeny Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager with disabilities.
According to police, 16-year-old Caleb Thornley was last seen around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, September 16. Caleb is described as a white male, approximately 5'7", weighing 170 lbs and was last seen wearing a green hoodie, gray tank top and black or camo shorts. He was carrying a Spiderman backpack and blankets.
Anyone who may have had contact with Caleb Thornley or has information on his whereabouts, is asked to call 911 or the Polk County Dispatch Center at 515-289-3333.