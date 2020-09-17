Missing Ankeny teen found

16-year-old Caleb Thornley has been found.

Ankeny Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager with disabilities.

According to police, 16-year-old Caleb Thornley was last seen around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, September 16. Caleb is described as a white male, approximately 5'7", weighing 170 lbs and was last seen wearing a green hoodie, gray tank top and black or camo shorts. He was carrying a Spiderman backpack and blankets.