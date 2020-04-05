Another West Des Moines paramedic tests positive for COVID-19

According to West Des Moines Emergency Medical Services, both paramedics tested positive while showing no symptoms.

West Des Moines EMS announced the first paramedic on Monday and the second on Tuesday.

The first paramedic was known to have transported coronavirus positive patients in the past but was not showing any symptoms. The testing was completed through the newly released TestIowa program on April 29.

West Des Moines EMS didn't report if the second paramedic had transported a coronavirus positive patient or not. However, they weren't experiencing symptoms when they were also tested by TestIowa on April 29.

Both paramedics have been removed from duty and will remain off of work for the CDC required 10 days if they remain symptom free.