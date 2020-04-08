Bettendorf entrepreneurs pivot business to protect students heading back to school

Dustin and Julie James had three businesses drop at the beginning of the pandemic, but they found a new outlet.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A Bettendorf entrepreneur saw three of his saw businesses drop when the pandemic started, but he and his wife found a way to pivot.

Dustin and Julie James own Moments HQ. Back in April, they were wondering how to move business forward after their tuxedo, graduation gown, and public speaking businesses saw revenues drop. Recently, they started Moments Sign Company. They are creating signs for front yards, but also decals for schools to encourage students to social distance.

"We've been working like crazy - night and day and weekends - trying to keep up with the demand," says Julie.

"As a business owner when you first start getting those calls you say "No, I don't do that"," says Dustin. "And then you get tired taking those calls and not being able to help somebody."

Dustin says he's meeting with school districts, walking hallways, and trying to figure out the best floor plan for students to follow when they go back. He says they are working with around a dozen school districts in the Quad City area.