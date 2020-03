Lee Brice and Jon Pardi have been named headliners for the Big Country Bash Series this summer.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Country music artists Lee Brice and Jon Pardi have been named two of the three headliners for this summer's Big Country Bash Series.

The series will take place over several weekends starting on May 31 with Lee Brice. Jon Pardi will headline the second concert on July 19.