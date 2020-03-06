Klobuchar: 3 additional officers charged in Floyd death, charges elevated against Chauvin

The Minnesota senator says Attorney General Keith Ellison has levied the new charges against former officers Tou Thao, J Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Sen. Amy Klobuchar says charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin have been elevated, and three other former officers have been charged in the death of George Floyd.

Klobuchar said in a tweet Wednesday that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is charging former officers Tou Thao, J Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, and that he's increased the murder charge against Chauvin to second degree.

Chauvin had already been charged with third degree murder and second degree manslaughter. Chauvin, who was captured on video restraining Floyd by kneeling on his neck despite desperate pleas from Mr. Floyd saying he couldn’t breathe, is now charged with second degree murder.

The revised criminal complaint against Chauvin filed Wednesday says that Chauvin and Officers Lange and Kueng restrained Mr. Floyd prone to the ground with a knee on his neck for nearly 9 minutes. "During this time, Mr. Floyd repeatedly stated he could not breathe and his physical condition continued to deteriorate such that force was no longer necessary to control him," the complaint reads. "The defendant had his knee on Mr.Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in total. Two minutes and 53 seconds of this was after Mr. Floyd was non-responsive.Police are trained that this type of restraint with a subject in a prone position is inherently dangerous. Officer Chauvin’s restraint of Mr. Floyd in this manner for a prolonged period was a substantial causal factor in Mr. Floyd losing consciousness, constituting substantial bodily harm, and Mr. Floyd’s death as well."

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is increasing charges against Derek Chauvin to 2nd degree in George Floyd’s murder and also charging other 3 officers. This is another important step for justice. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) June 3, 2020

Floyd family attorney Benjamin Crump posted on Twitter as well, thanking Ellison for taking decisive action and arresting and charging the three additional officers.

FAMILY’S REACTION: This is a bittersweet moment. We are deeply gratified that @AGEllison took decisive action, arresting & charging ALL the officers involved in #GeorgeFloyd's death & upgrading the charge against Derek Chauvin to felony second-degree murder. #JusticeForGeorge pic.twitter.com/jTfXFHpsYl — Benjamin Crump, Esq. (@AttorneyCrump) June 3, 2020

"This is a significant step forward on the road to justice, and we are gratified that this important action was brought before George Floyd’s body was laid to rest," Mr. Crump said later in a released statement. "That is a source of peace for George’s family in this painful time. Attorney General Ellison has informed the family that his office will continue to investigate and will upgrade the charges to first-degree murder if the evidence supports it."

Demonstrators here in Minnesota, across the country and the globe have demanded charges against the three other officers who responded to the call that ended in Floyd’s death. While speaking with reporters Wednesday morning Crump called the three men complicit, saying the criminal complaint revealed that one of the officers told Chauvin that Floyd did not have a pulse, and asked if they should roll the man on his side. Crump says that awareness that Mr. Floyd was in serious trouble, combined with the failure to act, made the three culpable in the death.

All four officers were fired by Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo the day after the video of the fatal encounter surfaced on social media.