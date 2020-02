DES MOINES, Iowa — The 8th Annual Des Moines Area Bluegrass Festival will take place February 28 and 29 at the Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center in Johnston.

The festival will feature some Iowa's best bluegrass artists such as The Anderegg Family, The Bluegrass Blondies, and Cassa & The Atta Boys. Single-day tickets can be purchased for $20 and weekend passes are being sold for $40.