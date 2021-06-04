x
Chicago to join Illinois in fully reopening June 11

The City of Chicago will be lifting its capacity restrictions alongside the rest of the state, but will have mask mandates in certain key locations.
Credit: AP
CHICAGO — Chicago’s mayor has moved up the city’s timetable for reopening to match the rest of the state. 

Mayor Lori Lightfoot had planned to allow bars, restaurants, hotels and sports stadiums to open to full capacity on July 4. 

On Thursday, Lightfoot said the city is ready to join the rest of the state in lifting all capacity restrictions on June 11. However, officials say face masks will still be required in schools, in health care settings, on public transit and in some businesses. 

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 674 new COVID-10 cases diagnosed among 55,432 tests, keeping the average statewide positivity rate at an all-time low of 1.5%.

