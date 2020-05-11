Christkindlmarket Des Moines is going virtual

The marketplace will be open November 9th through the 22nd.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines staple event signaling the changing seasons announced it is moving online this year because of the pandemic. The Des Moines European Heritage Association (DMEHA) announced it's changing the traditional German Christmas market into "CDM Curbside" presented by Chriskindlmarket Des Moines.

This year's online marketplace will open Monday, November 9th and run through the 22nd, making their vendors just a click away for marketgoers.

DMEHA officials say the health and safety of volunteers, vendors and marketgoers was a big factor in the decision to move the event online with curbside pickup.