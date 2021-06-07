x
Citing staff shortages, pools and parks see schedule changes

Pools and parks around the Des Moines metro will have adjusted hours this week.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Parks & Recreation team announced this week on Facebook that a number of schedule changes need to be made at the city's aquatic facilities.

As Local 5 has recently reported, lifeguards are in high demand and short supply this summer.

Here are the details on the schedule adjustments:

  •  Spraygrounds remain open daily from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. 
  • The slides at Teachout are closed Monday-Wednesday, the main pool will be open.
  • Ashby Park will be open 2-7 p.m. Monday & Tuesday, normal hours the rest of the week.
  • MLK Jr. Park will be closed this week.
  • Union Park will be open 10-4 p.m. all week.
  • Pete Crivaro Park will be open for normal operating hours.
  • Burke Park will be open Tuesday and Wednesday, closed the rest of the week.
  • Sayers Park will be open as normal.
  • Stone and Jordan Parks are closed this week.

Des Moines Parks and Recreation will keep us updated should the situation change throughout the week.