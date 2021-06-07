Citing staff shortages, pools and parks see schedule changes

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Parks & Recreation team announced this week on Facebook that a number of schedule changes need to be made at the city's aquatic facilities.
As Local 5 has recently reported, lifeguards are in high demand and short supply this summer.
Here are the details on the schedule adjustments:
- Spraygrounds remain open daily from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- The slides at Teachout are closed Monday-Wednesday, the main pool will be open.
- Ashby Park will be open 2-7 p.m. Monday & Tuesday, normal hours the rest of the week.
- MLK Jr. Park will be closed this week.
- Union Park will be open 10-4 p.m. all week.
- Pete Crivaro Park will be open for normal operating hours.
- Burke Park will be open Tuesday and Wednesday, closed the rest of the week.
- Sayers Park will be open as normal.
- Stone and Jordan Parks are closed this week.
Des Moines Parks and Recreation will keep us updated should the situation change throughout the week.