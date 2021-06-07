Citing staff shortages, pools and parks see schedule changes

Pools and parks around the Des Moines metro will have adjusted hours this week.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Parks & Recreation team announced this week on Facebook that a number of schedule changes need to be made at the city's aquatic facilities.

As Local 5 has recently reported, lifeguards are in high demand and short supply this summer.

Here are the details on the schedule adjustments:

Spraygrounds remain open daily from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

The slides at Teachout are closed Monday-Wednesday, the main pool will be open.

Ashby Park will be open 2-7 p.m. Monday & Tuesday, normal hours the rest of the week.

MLK Jr. Park will be closed this week.

Union Park will be open 10-4 p.m. all week.

Pete Crivaro Park will be open for normal operating hours.

Burke Park will be open Tuesday and Wednesday, closed the rest of the week.

Sayers Park will be open as normal.

Stone and Jordan Parks are closed this week.