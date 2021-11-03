City golf courses opening in Des Moines

Parks and Recreation officials told Local 5 more than 104,000 rounds of golf were played at these courses in 2020.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Three more golf courses are open this week in the metro. Waveland, Bright-Grandview and A.H. Blank are now open in Des Moines.

Parks and Recreation officials told Local 5 more than 104,000 rounds of golf were played at these courses in 2020. That's a jump from 80,000 rounds played in 2019.

The city is offering a special deal going on where golfers can buy a pass to play all five metro courses throughout the season: