City golf courses opening in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Three more golf courses are open this week in the metro. Waveland, Bright-Grandview and A.H. Blank are now open in Des Moines.
Parks and Recreation officials told Local 5 more than 104,000 rounds of golf were played at these courses in 2020. That's a jump from 80,000 rounds played in 2019.
The city is offering a special deal going on where golfers can buy a pass to play all five metro courses throughout the season:
- Jester Park Golf Course
- Blank Golf Course
- Waveland Golf Course
- Bright-Grandview Golf Course
- Terrace Hills Golf Course