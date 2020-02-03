City of Bondurant upgrading infrastructure; causing road closures

BONDURANT, Iowa — The City of Bondurant is upgrading public infrastructure in the southwest portion of the city.
Phase one starts today with the closing of 32nd Street to Grant Street South. This is near where the Amazon Fulfillment Center being built along Highway 65 and Hubbell Avenue. 32nd Street Southwest will be widened to include three lanes with a turning lane.
If you have any questions or concerns, you are asked to contact the city of Bondurant at (515) 967-2418 or visit cityofbondurant.com.