How to donate to victims of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs

DENVER — After the deadly shooting in Colorado Springs on Saturday night, Club Q, the LGBTQ+ nightclub where the attack took place, announced an official state-run donation site to help the victims.

The shooting left five people dead and as many as 25 others injured – and it left countless friends, family members and members of the LGBTQ+ community devastated by the senseless violence.

Some fundraising pages were launched early Sunday in an effort to support the victims, but Club Q announced on Sunday afternoon that Colorado Healing Fund was the official site for donations.

Here's the message from the official donation site:

The Colorado Healing Fund (CHF) Board of Trustees has activated the Fund to begin collecting donations and making funds available in response to last night’s mass shooting in Colorado Springs at Club Q. The CHF is chaired by Former Colorado Attorney General Cynthia H. Coffman and led by Coloradans who have extensive experience working with incidents of mass violence, including former Columbine High School Principal, Frank DeAngelis. The CHF provides the safest way for people to donate in times of mass criminal tragedy, ensuring that the funds go to the families of the deceased, the survivors, those immediately impacted, and support the long-term recovery of the community.

“We know that in the darkest times, the strength of Coloradans shines through. As we mourn the lives of those lost in this horrific act of senseless violence, we encourage anyone who is able to contribute to our community members in need by giving to the Colorado Healing Fund,” said Colorado Gov. Jared Polis. “Coloradans can lend a helping hand in the true Colorado spirit of resilience, inclusion, and support.”

Donations can be made on this link or in the following ways:

Donate through Colorado Gives and direct the donation to “Club Q Tragedy.”

Checks and in-person donations will be accepted at Colorado-based FirstBank (1STBank) locations. Donors should make checks out to “Colorado Healing Fund'' and write “Club Q” in the memo. When depositing the check with bank tellers, please designate donations for the Colorado Healing Fund’s “victim account.”

If donors host a fundraiser with the proceeds intended to go to CHF for victims of the Club Q mass shooting, please send an email to info@coloradohealingfund.org .

GoFundMe also verified two donation pages Sunday morning as legitimate:

