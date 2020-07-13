Iowa State Fair to offer food favorites this summer

The fair announced Monday that the fairgrounds will host two "Taste of the Fair" weekends: July 24-26 and July 31-Aug. 2.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Just because there won't be an Iowa State Fair this summer doesn't mean you have to go without fair food!

"Even though we can’t be together for the Iowa State Fair this year, we can safely join together to get a taste of what we will be missing," the fair said on its website.

The fair says 20 vendors will be set up along the midway area near the north parking lot. Social distancing and crowd attendance monitoring will be in effect.

July 24-26 Vendors