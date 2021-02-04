Pony Express Riders excited for modified parade benefiting Easterseals Iowa

The parade will start at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Woodward.

WOODWARD, Iowa — The 2021 Pony Express Ride Day Parade and Victory Dance is happening this year.

One of the biggest and most unique fundraisers for Easterseals Iowa and Camp Sunnyside is happening Saturday, but it will look a little different this year because of COVID-19 precautions.

The time-honored tradition of the Pony Express Ride Day is going 54 years strong. It includes members of the Pony Express from all over the state riding their horses into Camp Sunnyside in a special parade where they present their funds they've raised over the past year to Easterseals Iowa.

This year the parade is staying in Woodward.

"From what I've heard from most all of the ride chairmen and the members from across the state they are very much looking forward to this year," Pony Express State Coordinator Charley Scarlett said. "After COVID last year and we had to cancel at the last minute, they are really geared up and have been working just as hard as possible around the COVID restrictions to raise the dollars."

They still have a goal of raising $270,000 this year and an even bigger goal of being back to their normal parade next year for their 55th Annual Ride.

If you would like to see this impressive endeavor, head up to Woodward on Saturday, April 3 around 2:30 p.m. Just look for the parade of horses and pony express riders.

2021 Pony Express Riders of Iowa Ride Day Info