Through donating mobility equipment, Principal Charity Classic more than just a golf tournament

Hundreds of pieces of mobility equipment will be given to children who need it.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The community impact of the Principal Charity Classic will be felt long after the players head home. The tournament at Wakonda Club in Des Moines begins Tuesday.

The PCC donates millions of dollars to children across Iowa.

Over the years, PCC dollars have provided more than 150 pieces of mobility equipment for children living with special needs, according to Variety Executive Director Sheri McMichael.

The equipment includes specialized bikes, standers, gait trainers and specialized strollers.

"These are all things that can benefit a child greatly to help get them mobile," McMichael said.