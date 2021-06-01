Through donating mobility equipment, Principal Charity Classic more than just a golf tournament

DES MOINES, Iowa — The community impact of the Principal Charity Classic will be felt long after the players head home. The tournament at Wakonda Club in Des Moines begins Tuesday.
The PCC donates millions of dollars to children across Iowa.
Blank Children's Hospital, MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center, United Way of Central Iowa, and Variety - the Children's Charity of Iowa all receive some of the funds.
Over the years, PCC dollars have provided more than 150 pieces of mobility equipment for children living with special needs, according to Variety Executive Director Sheri McMichael.
The equipment includes specialized bikes, standers, gait trainers and specialized strollers.
"These are all things that can benefit a child greatly to help get them mobile," McMichael said.
Ranging from $1,500 to $8,500, insurance traditionally does not cover the costs for these pieces of equipment, McMichael said. Mobility equipment directly impacts a child and their family by providing independence, family time, exercise and health benefits.
