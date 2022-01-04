Construction of new 2nd Avenue Bridge over Birdland Drive is underway

After the bridge was constructed in 1936 it was altered and widened in 1986. Now it will be fully replaced, and the construction may affect your commute.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council in February gave the green light to repair bridges in the metro deemed structurally deficient.

While that does not mean it is unsafe to drive on, the city is working to repair and replace the bridges. But drivers need to keep in mind, that this comes with some traffic changes.

The city has started working to fully replace the 2nd Avenue Bridge over Birdland Drive. After that, they will work on the 2nd Avenue Bridge over the Des Moines River. Those are just a couple of the city's 46 public improvement construction projects.

The Des Moines Fire Department told Local 5 their emergency crews will be using alternate routes such as 6th Avenue. However, the department is reminding drivers to move to the right if first responders are trying to navigate the roadways.

"It's vital that everybody gets out of the way when you see emergency vehicles," DMFD Lt. Rick Thomas said.

"2nd Avenue is such a vital corridor for our residents and neighborhoods, for our visitors and in our entire metropolitan area," said City of Des Moines Engineer Steven Naber. "It carries about 19,000 vehicles a day. So we'll actually be doing this project in staged construction, which will allow us to keep one lane of traffic open in each direction."