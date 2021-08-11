Seven-year-old Charlie Brewer honored with tree-planting ceremony

Woodward-Granger sophomore Sawyer Genkinger initiated the fundraising effort to donate trees, a plaque, and dollars towards a scholarship in Charlie's name.

WOODWARD, Iowa — A tree-planting ceremony was held Monday at the elementary school of seven-year-old Charlie Brewer. A year ago, he was struck and killed by an SUV in the Woodward-Granger High School parking lot.

In honor of his memory and a way to bring the community together, Sawyer Genkinger, a sophomore at the high school, came up with the idea to raise funds to plant a tree at Woodward-Granger Elementary School.

Genkinger made a post on Facebook asking for support, and in a matter of minutes, the response was overwhelming.

“We put out something on Facebook, and a lot of people saw it," Genkinger said. "We had a lot of donations coming in the first 24 hours, I was surprised how fast we're able to accomplish our goal."

The tree they decided on planting is the Autumn Blaze Maple tree. He wants to make sure that when the community sees the tree, they will think of Charlie.

"During this time of year, it'll turn bright red, and red is his favorite color. So it kind of fit perfectly." Genkinger said.

With all the money that was raised, an identical tree was planted in Charlie's parent's yard and a scholarship fund was created.

They are still accepting donations to go towards the scholarship fund in honor of Charlie. You can donate to the Venmo account @Sawyer-Genkinger.