With no 2020 ride, take a look back at RAGBRAIs of years past

RAGBRAI was supposed to be this week, but then the COVID-19 pandemic forced leadership to postpone it until 2021.

IOWA, USA — If not for COVID-19, there would be thousands of riders biking their way across Iowa in RAGBRAI this week.

Local 5's Elias Johnson has ridden RAGBRAI the last four years. So in honor of the 2020 RAGBRAI week that wasn't, he's taking a look back at some favorite moments from the treks and trails.

Riders from all over are sharing their memories through the RAGBRAI Facebook page.

Like this sentimental biker, with lots of RAGBRAI stories under his belt.

And this couple, who got married during RAGBRAI 1993! They're celebrating their 27th anniversary this Sunday.

And these seasoned RAGBRAI vets, who shared an anniversary of their own on Sunday!

On top of the reminiscing, tons of bikers across the country are participating in a virtual verson of RAGBRAI, ran through RAGBRAI's social media pages.

Want to share your RAGBRAI memories with us? Are you participating in the virtual RAGBRAI? Text your pictures and videos to us at 515-457-1026.