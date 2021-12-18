'We're probably gonna be here all day, every weekend': Community effort brings Nevada its own ice rink

The rink is located on the lawn in front of Nevada City Hall.

NEVADA, Iowa — A community effort is bringing the town of Nevada closer to have an ice skating rink of its own.

Planning for the new rink has been in the works for nearly a year. Josh Cizmadia of the Nevada Police partnered with local businessman Matt Riesselman on the project. Both of them have sons who love to skate—but there wasn't a big rink in town.

"I build one every year for my kid in the backyard. And we thought that would be a good idea to bring something like that to Nevada, since there's not a whole lot to do in the wintertime, sometimes," Cizmadia said.

Those hockey-loving sons were there for the rink's construction Saturday.

"We're probably gonna be here all day, every weekend," Kadence Cizmadia said.

"Yeah, every weekend," Grady Durbin agreed. "Except for if we have hockey games."

Although the rink's frame is completed, you can't hop in just yet—it's a waiting game with mother nature. The ice will need to freeze to four inches thick to be safe for skaters.

When the time comes to get out on the ice, don't worry if you don't have your own pair of skates. They'll be available to rent thanks to a partnership with the Ames Ice Arena.

"We want this to be a place to where kids can come adults can come and just, you know, skate. It's simple, didn't cost the city a dime," Cizmadia said.

Once that ice is ready, the rink will be open whenever the ice is thick enough to be safe. Cizmadia said he plans to help put on multiple events at the rink for the community to enjoy.