End AAPI Heritage Month in style with these central Iowa events

As May comes to a close, here are some area events celebrating the importance of AAPI culture in central Iowa.

DES MOINES, Iowa — As Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month rounds out, there's still plenty to do to celebrate in central Iowa.

Whether it's a cozy event for the whole family or a festival featuring music, performances and food, here's a roundup of ways you can celebrate the importance of AAPI culture as May comes to a close.

See something we're missing? Text or call us at 515-457-1026 or email newsroom@weareiowa.com.

Join Slow Down Coffee Co. for this evening of art, music and community. The coffee shop will display various forms of art created by members of the AAPI community. And, as a special thank you, all books, puzzles and Slow Down merchandise will be 20% off.

When: Thursday, May 25, 5-6 p.m.

Where: The Slow Down Coffee Co. (3613 6th Ave, Des Moines)

Kids get the opportunity to get out of the house and test their green thumbs this Saturday at the "Rooted in Art" event. Hosted by Monsoon's Violence Prevention Program, youth of all ages are invited to paint a pot, learn about plant care and take home a potted plant of their very own at this event.

When: Saturday, May 27, 1-2:30 p.m.

Where: Monsoon Community Healing Space and Garde (1212 E. 17th Ct, Des Moines)

CelebrAsian, a festival put on by the Iowa Asian Alliance, invites visitors to explore more than a dozen villages bursting with authentic food, cultural showcases, performances, martial arts and more.