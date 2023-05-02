Local organizations to host children's educational event celebrating AAPI Heritage Month

Monsoon is teaming up with two Des Moines organizations to help kids celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month on Saturday.

The Des Moines Civil & Human Rights Commission and Des Moines Public Library will join Monsoon in hosting Civil Rights and Seeds, an educational event for children grades 3-8.

Kids will learn about their identity, discover their values and learn more about library services.

In addition, the library will provide STEM kits and books about AAPI heritage.

The event will take place Saturday at the Monsoon Community Healing Space & Garden, located at 1212 East 17 Ct. in Des Moines.

Participants can even get their hands dirty in the garden by planting seeds, learning about growing vegetables and making potted plant crafts.

Registration for this event is required and space is limited. Each child must attend with a parent or guardian.