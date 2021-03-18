ACTORS group looking to debut new theater this summer

AMES, Iowa — A community theater in Ames is slowly beginning to work back to normal this spring.
The Ames Community Theater ACTORS is an all-volunteer theater group and a staple in the Ames community. The theater was established in 1956.
Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the group to move out of their venue to Stephens Auditorium last year. They needed a bigger space to meet social distancing guidelines.
"Took a serious look at ourselves and decided it was better to do theater and to do it safely, and to lose money, than it was to go dark," said Stan Rabe, president of ACTORS. "Because we're not doing anything for our volunteers or our community or our audiences if we go dark and disappear."
Their home space is currently under renovation, but ACTORS hopes to start having shows in their building again this summer.
The building has always looked like a warehouse, but this renovation is set to transform it into a real theater.
More Ames news: Iowa State hires T.J. Otzelberger as next men's basketball coach
Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest on Iowa's COVID-19 recovery.