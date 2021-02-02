Aerial fabric classes offer new twist on fitness

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Twisting, turning and flying high! Aerial fabric classes are offering a new twist on fitness in West Des Moines. Cirque Wonderland is a circus training facility featuring classes in ground acrobatics, static trapeze and more.
Whether suspended in fabric, or dangling from a trapeze, these classes give people a chance to workout their bodies while freeing their minds. One instructor describes the classes as saying goodbye to the ordinary and embracing the outrageous saying "So we're going to be using the suspended fabrics and we're going to use that to support our body, get into different shapes, get into different poses, stretch our body, build some muscle. Have some fun."
This class is called Aerial Yoga'ish, but they have classes to suit all levels. You can find more information about Cirque Wonderland Studios here.