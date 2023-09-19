'I think everyone should know about him': Community mourns fallen Algona officer atvisitation

Many made their way to the Ed and Betty Wilcox Performing Arts Center to honor fallen Algona Ofc. Kevin Cram on Tuesday.

ALGONA, Iowa — Hundreds offered condolences to fallen Algona Ofc. Kevin Cram's family, department and community during his Tuesday evening visitation at Algona High School.

Cram, 33, was shot and killed in the line of duty while serving an arrest warrant on Sept. 13. In the days following, the small but tight-knit community of Algona has come together to honor and remember Cram — someone many say made the ultimate sacrifice for those he served.

The public visitation began at 4 p.m. and continued until 8 p.m., with many making their way to the Ed and Betty Wilcox Performing Arts Center to honor Cram.

The Algona Community School District let all of their students out early Tuesday afternoon in preparation for the community event, and there will be no school on Wednesday, Sept. 20, to allow as many people as possible to attend his funeral.

Local 5 spoke to students who were setting up their own tribute to officer Cram by placing blue ribbons across the district's campus.

"I think it represents that many people do miss him," sophomore William Parce said. "And it's our way of showing appreciation for what he's done for us."

Members of the community are still reeling after a loss of one of their own.

"He should be remembered as a good person and as a cop. And I think everyone should know about him," sophomore Reese Rahe told Local 5.