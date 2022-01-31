'This project is a community project' | Ames nonprofit raising money to build more affordable housing

Home Allies is working to raise money to build affordable housing and help people facing home insecurity.

AMES, Iowa — The nonprofit Home Allies is on a mission to help keep a roof over people's heads who make below 30% of Story County's median income.

The group plans to do this by building affordable housing.

The project will take place on Duff Avenue near Mary Greeley Medical Center.

Home Allies President & Founder Lauris Olson said the organization plans to use two lots and turn it into eight "affordable studio apartments" that include 12 parking spots and a dog exercise area.

The apartments are being built to start helping the housing insecure population in Story County.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 12.4% of people who live in the county live in poverty.

Olson said with rent prices rising, the new units would help make sure some people who are struggling with the increase have a stable place to live.

"It would be limited to people who have 30 percent or under of the story county median income," she said. "They will be limited maximum to paying about 490 dollars a month rent."

The median income in the county in 2019 was $56,756.

So far, the nonprofit has received large donations from supporters and three grants. The goal is to break ground on the project this spring.

To complete the project, Olson said about $400,000 is needed for construction.

She wants a portion to come from the bank, some coming from the grants and the rest to come from the community.

To gain money from the community, Olson is taking a slightly different approach.

Her nonprofit put QR codes on their posters, which sit on the lot where the apartments will be.

"This project is a community project, Olson said. "So let's go ahead and as a community build it using a lot of smaller donations."

She said it's also important for the community to help out with the project so they have a sense of knowing they were able to help their neighbors out. The group still plans to call people and do the door-to-door traditional avenues of fundraising as well.

They also have plans to help out the tenants who live in the building by paying their rent for the first three years.

To do that, they plan to raise money and apply for other grants. Click here to visit their website.