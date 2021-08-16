FOCUSS brings residents together to show the metro 'Ankeny Strong'

'Ankeny Strong' brought together local businesses to provide much needed back to services for families like free haircuts, school supplies, and health screenings.

ANKENY, Iowa — "Ankeny Strong" is more than a name for Monday's event at Wagner Park bringing businesses and families together. For the community group FOCUSS, it's also a goal.

Darnell Loatman founded FOCUSS, or Focus On Community Uplifting Self-esteem and Success, in 2015 after recognizing racial issues in Ankeny.

"We're trying to figure out a way to address it, but still work with kids that need help," said Loatman.

Ankeny Strong brought together local businesses to provide much-needed back-to-school services for families like free haircuts, school supplies, and health screenings. COVID-19 and flu vaccines were also provided by Hy-Vee.

Michael Moore, one of the mayoral candidates for Ankeny, said he hopes more inclusive community events like Ankeny Strong can inspire change and promote inclusivity.

"I don't care how big your house is or how small your apartment is," Moore said, "We can come together, we can find common ground, we can build on that."