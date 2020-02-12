Application deadline approaching for Iowa renters and homeowners assistance

Rental and mortgage assistance lasts up to four months for those who are income-eligible.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The deadline for the COVID-19 Iowa Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Program application is Dec. 4. In the spring, Gov. Kim Reynolds allocated funds from the CARES Act to assist Iowans who have been economically impacted by the coronavirus.

The program provides income-eligible individuals with rental and mortgage assistance for up to four months.

Those receiving rental assistance can receive up to $3200 and those receiving mortgage assistance can get up to $3600.