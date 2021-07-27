Atlantic Middle School roof catches fire, press conference with fire chief scheduled for Wednesday

The Atlantic Middle School posted several pictures to Facebook Tuesday afternoon thanking first responders for their service.

ATLANTIC, Iowa — A press conference is scheduled for Wednesday morning after the roof of Atlantic Middle School caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

Pictures posted to the school's Facebook page show the smoke billowing from the roof as firefighters responded to the scene.

According to the school, no injuries were reported during the incident and everyone was evacuated from the building. The cost of the damage to the building is not yet known.

"Thank you to all the firemen and emergency responders for their help this afternoon, you are greatly appreciated!" the school posted.

Atlantic Fire Department Chief Tom Cappel will hold a press conference Wednesday at 9 a.m. At this time, the cause of the fire is not yet known.