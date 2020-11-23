Authentic Italian gluten free business booming since launching mid pandemic

Lolo's Gluten Free business was started by Romina Muse a co-owner of Skateland during the spring lockdown and is only getting busier this holiday season.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The business lockdowns in mid spring hit many small business owners in the entertainment industry particularly hard. Romina Muse and her husband have been operating Skateland together for years, and the shut downs were tough.

"We were closed for two and a half months," Muse said. "That was a huge hit for us."

That also left more free time with no business to run, so Muse and her oldest daughter Lorenza aka "Lolo" began baking more together and posting the photos on Instagram for their family back in Italy to see. She comes from the small town of Martinsicuro on the Adriatic coast.

When it comes to baking and cooking, Muse said gluten free is essential because both her daughter Lolo and her husband have celiac disease. So for the past 12 years she's been finding and perfecting her gluten free recipes and even going as to import ingredients from her home country of Italy. When she started not many American companies were producing high quality gluten free flour mixes.

But this year her posts slowly got more attention from people in the Des Moines area, and soon requests started coming in to purchase her baked goods.

"It just happened," Muse said. "It wasn't something that I was striving towards but it just, it just happened that I started making more food at home and just experimenting more things. And so I'm so glad that I did and I'm so glad that people started reaching out."

And with the pandemic ongoing, this new business venture named after her daughter Lolo's Gluten Free became a big financial help for her family. Skateland usually gets really busy this time of year, but Muse said that since schools and churches aren't able to rent it out for big parties business is not at all what it used to be. Instead of being open every day, Skateland is now only open to the public 4 days a week, and reserves the other 3 days for people to host their own small private skate parties.

Muse enjoys this cooking business especially now because it keeps her connected with her family in Italy.

"I love my country, I go back once a year and this year was unable to go back," Muse said. "I usually go back in August and I wasn't able to go back so this is kind of something that helps me still be grounded and still hold strong for my family and keep my ties with my culture and my family in Italy."

"Anytime I need some help or any tips I call my mom," Muse said. When her family would go back to Italy, they would cook together with her mom. She said she now videochats with them everyday which she is grateful for because that wasn't much of an option when she first immigrated to the U.S.

The pandemic has been very difficult in Iowa and in Italy, and Muse is looking forward to the day she can safely visit her family again in person. Until then she said this business has been helping her cope with the waiting in between.

"It's definitely something that is keeping me sane," Muse said. "In a sense, [it] is keeping me close to my county. And it's keeping me busy.

"It's given me a new purpose until I can get back to normal life."