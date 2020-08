After months of doing it on mobile, the axe-throwing community is back in the cages. Soon, there will be more places to get involved in a safe way.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — While many other sporting events are getting canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there's one activity in particular that's getting back into the swing of things with relative ease: axe-throwing.

Ironside Axe Club in West Des Moines is one of several places to make the switch back to the cages, after they spent the last few months doing 'mobile axe.'