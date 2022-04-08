Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Iowa CEO steps down for role at Broadlawns

Renee Hardman will become the president of human resources and the first diversity, equity and inclusion officer at Broadlawns Medical Center.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Chief executive officer of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Iowa Rene Hardman is leaving her post after being tapped to become the president of human resources and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines.

"Renee is uniquely qualified for this leadership position at Broadlawns, and we are excited that she is joining our executive leadership team," Broadlawns President and CEO Tony Coleman said in a news release.

According to the release, Hardman was the first African-American woman to be a member of the West Des Moines City Council. She graduated with a bachelor's and master's degree from Drake University.

Previously, Hardman was the senior vice president of human resources at Bankers Trust, a member of the Greater Des Moines Partnership Diversity Committee and a psychiatric technician at Broadlawns.

"With Renee's extensive professional experience as a human resources leader and her genuine commitment to affecting change in the DEI space, she will be a compelling advocate for our staff, patients and the community-at-large as we strive to achieve health equity," Coleman said in the release.

Hardman's start date at Broadlawns was not yet released as of Friday morning.