Black America Forum focusing on economics, mental health

The Black America Forum has released their website as a place for people to get a sneak peak at the Nov. 1 event and get connected with local resources.
"Aside from BLM, there needs to be a focused effort in voice and platform and the connection of that with economics," said MarKaus with the Black America Forum.
The site will serve as a place for businesses to be able to sponsor different professional or creative opportunities.
MarKaus also said his show, Sunday Supper, is coming back with a two-hour special focusing on mental health in the Black community.
"Even if you are anti-BLM, this is something you should tune into because it's directly reflecting on the culture of the community that you live in."
