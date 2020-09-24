Black America Forum focusing on economics, mental health

"There needs to be a focused effort in voice and platform and the connection of that with economics," said local artist and activist MarKaus.

The Black America Forum has released their website as a place for people to get a sneak peak at the Nov. 1 event and get connected with local resources.

"Aside from BLM, there needs to be a focused effort in voice and platform and the connection of that with economics," said MarKaus with the Black America Forum.

The site will serve as a place for businesses to be able to sponsor different professional or creative opportunities.

MarKaus also said his show, Sunday Supper, is coming back with a two-hour special focusing on mental health in the Black community.

"Even if you are anti-BLM, this is something you should tune into because it's directly reflecting on the culture of the community that you live in."