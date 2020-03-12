Bondurant Fire Department collecting letters for Santa

The Bondurant Fire Dept. has set up a drop-off box for children to submit their letters to Santa Claus through Dec. 18.

BONDURANT, Iowa — This holiday season many indoor events that would usually happen will not be due to the need to social distance, but the Bondurant Fire Department wanted to make sure that didn't stop the Christmas fun.

They have set up a mailbox for children to drop off their letter for Santa Claus until Dec. 18 so they have time to deliver them to the North Pole and get Santa's response.

"This year's a little different," firefighter Danielle Spoerry said. "There's a lot of places that used to have the ability to go and sit on Santa's lap that can't do it this year because of COVID and so we thought that this would be a fun way to be able to still send your letters to Santa, but still social distance."

The department says they've collected quite a few letters already.

"It's been really fun," Spoerry said. "You see these kids, they'll come up and they'll park in our parking lot and you'll see them run up to our mailbox and get all excited and put their letters in the mail and it's really fund to see all the kids come up here and participate."

Santa will be writing all the children back, so it is asked that the children make sure to have their home addresses properly spelt out on their envelopes.