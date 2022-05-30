Bondurant residents now have more choices of vehicles to drive on the road

The city of Bondurant allows residents to drive on certain streets with golf carts under a new ordinance passed earlier this month.

Example video title will go here for this video

BONDURANT, Iowa — A new ordinance in Bondurant now allows golf carts to be driven on certain roads.

Matt Sillanpaa, a city council member and business owner, said the ordinance was passed earlier this month in a three to two vote.

He said the idea came from him and was presented to the city council months before he was a council member.

"They worked with me to help research what needed to be done," Sillanpaa said.

He said what was the most critical aspect of this ordinance passing was it showed residents they have the ability to create change in their growing town.

"The city listens, you know…the city government, at least here in Bondurant, listened and helped make this a better place for you because the city wants people here and it wants happy residents," Sillanpaa said.

Driving golf carts in the city requires a permit from the city, liability insurance, as well as a regular drivers license. Residents can only drive golf carts between sunrise and sunset.

As of Friday, May 27 the city has issued seven permits, one of which went to Taylor Fjelland and his family.

Fjelland said once the ordinance was passed he purchased the golf cart.

"We've gone up and gone around the park the other day, and drove by the restaurants uptown," Fjelland said.

He noted driving around on golf carts might seem insignificant but it's something he's excited about and hopes it can alleviate some problems in the growing town.

"I think it's a great deal for the neighborhoods to get around to each other and also get to the other parts of town without having to cluster up parking lots full of trucks and cars," Fjelland said.

The golf carts can only be driven within city limits and are prohibited from driving on streets like NE Hubbell Ave.

Although residents like Fjelland are happy about this new change, some others like Facebook user Barb Westlingare on the fence.

Westling commented under the city's Facebook post :"Accident waiting to happen, everyone that wanted small-town living, it's gone!"

And Fjelland noted though he is happy to drive around on his golf cart, he does hope if this sticks around, there are fewer restrictions.

"I would like to see possibly some more changes," Fjelland said. "See things free up a little bit more."