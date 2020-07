Three years ago, the Boone Train Rotary Committee started restoringan old locomotive for one purpose: to make it a Highway 30 landmark.

BOONE, Iowa — A project three years in the making is nearly done, and if all goes as hoped, it will become a landmark.

The idea behind "Welcome Train" was to give the town "one of the most prominent landmarks on Highway 30."

The railroad is in Boone's blood, as the town has had the reputation of being a "railroad town" for well over a century.