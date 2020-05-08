Chief Behning is back in the office after an attempted murder in 2018 seriously injured him.

BUFFALO, Iowa — Buffalo, Iowa Police Chief TJ Behning is back in the office after nearly three years of recovery from serious injury.

Behning was taken out of the job in 2018 by an incident where a suspect drove a garbage truck into his police car during a chase, seriously injuring him.

The chief went through a 2 year and 11 month period consisting of 24 surgeries and hundreds of therapy appointments, his wife, Heidi, reveals on Facebook in a post welcoming TJ back to the job.