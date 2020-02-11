Candlelight vigil held for homicide victim

Almost 100 people showed up to MLK Park to celebrate the life of Alston Troy Edwards.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A community came together Sunday night in Des Moines to remember and celebrate the life of Alston Edwards who was killed on Thursday in what was later ruled Des Moines' 20th homicide this year.

Brian Irby, the family's pastor, helped organize the event and multiple family members spoke, emphasizing the need for unity and the ability to lift each other up.

"We are a community and we are going to to come around them during this time and we want to spread peace and unity during this time," Irby said before the event.

During the event, Alston's mother Breon Merrett showed grace despite her family's tragedy.