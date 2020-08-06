Cancellation of Pride Fest 2020 felt throughout downtown Des Moines

"It's the biggest event that we have over here in the East Village," said Blazing Saddle co-owner Bryan Smith.

DES MOINES, Iowa — As if the COVID-19 shutdown wasn't bad enough for local businesses, Capital City Pride's cancellation means the streets of downtown Des Moines won't be as busy as years past.

The annual event brings is more than 25,000 people.

For the first time in 37, Blazing Saddle closed due to the pandemic.

"We really kinda have to watch what we're doing," Smith said. "It's sad when you have to turn people away, especially during Pride Month."

The bar will still decorate in order to make sure the celebration isn't totally lost.