Jane Elliott to provide powerful link from the past to present in Thursday night conversation

Capital City Pride Presents: the June edition of their Speaker Series featuring Jane Elliott online June 17 at 6:30 p.m.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Capital City Pride presents the June edition of their speaker series Thursday featuring Jane Elliott, an internationally known diversity trainer from Osage who has a mission to expose prejudice and bigotry for what it is: an irrational class system based upon purely arbitrary factors.

“I’m not just talking to hear myself talk, I’m not just dialoguing to just dialogue," said Capital City Pride Director of Community, Diversity and Education Destinee Woodris. "It is because people are there that want to understand and that they are ready to act."

Woodris, along with Ezra Krivolavy with CCP, will be moderating the discussion.

Elliott is best known for her "Blue Eyes Brown Eyes" anti-racism exercise she created the day after Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination, teaching discrimination to her third-grade class.

“I'm looking forward to the ease of conversation with someone who is just an American juggernaut in the education system," Krivolavy said. "One of the things that I find compelling in her education is she speaks to how race is a construct that has been used in power. But if anything to help change the narrative to help move this conversation along, I would really love at the end of this conversation is the necessity for policy change."