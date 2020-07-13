x
Skip Navigation

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

community

$350,000 worth of meals being given away to Des Moines families in need

The City of Des Moines is partnering with Central Iowa Shelter and Services and local restaurants to give free meals to people in need during the pandemic.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The coronavirus pandemic has brought more than its share of hardships.

The City of Des Moines is partnering with Central Iowa Shelter and Services and local restaurants to give $350,000 worth of free meals to families and residents in need.

There will be a total of 18 meals provided by various restaurants and other food stores at 17 different locations throughout the Des Moines area.

Food for the first meal of the week, which consisted of deli sandwiches, carrot sticks, a banana, a cookie and bottled water was provided by Mootsie's Munchies. Mootsie's is a cake, cupcake and catering service based in the Drake neighborhood. 

The meal was served at the John R. Grubb YMCA.

"There's a lot of kids in the community that are hungry.  And it's a low-income area," Mootsie's Munchies Owner & Operator Mikele Williams said.  "Anything to help these kids in this area; I'm willing to do it."

After kicking off the week, Mootsie's Munchies will also be closing the week out with a free spaghetti dinner this coming Friday night from 5-6 p.m., which will also at the Grubb YMCA.

Here's what the rest of the week looks like (all times p.m. unless otherwise specified):

Monday, July 13

Tuesday, July 14

Wednesday, July 15

Thursday, July 16

Friday, July 17

RELATED: Iowa business owner providing PPE to first responders for absolutely free

RELATED: Live updates: Bondurant-Farrar softball season reportedly ends due to positive case