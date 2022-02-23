As tensions escalate, Chariton couple with Ukrainian, Russian ties grateful for local community

Dmitriy Garbuzov was born in the U.S.S.R and his wife, Anuta's, parents are from Ukraine. Both still have family in the region.

CHARITON, Iowa — While the world watches the conflict between Russia and Ukraine escalate, Dmitriy and Anuta Garbuzov see it from a unique perspective.

"I was born in Ukraine," said Dmitriy. "But it was the U.S.S.R. back then."

That meant something for his family.

"They always said we were straight Russian," he recalled. "They were always all about it."

His wife Anuta has a different story.

"My family's from Ukraine," she said. "My parents moved here in 1995, and my mom was pregnant with me."

So, Anuta, in many ways, is as Ukrainian as she is American.

"I was born here in America, in Oregon," Anuta said.

The couple met in Chariton, Iowa. Dmitriy recalled it was an instant connection.

"I [saw] her one time, and, bam, I knew that was her," he said.

These days, the couple looks on from afar as tensions mount overseas.

"My mom actually just spoke with her cousin not too long ago, and she was saying how she is just very scared. They're all praying," Anuta said.

For this Iowa couple, the semblance of war hits close to home.

"My dad has a brother over there," Dmitriy said. "A couple hundred kilometers away they hear bombs. They hear everything and it's just getting worse. So pretty scary."

The fight, Dmitriy and Anuta agree, is more political than it is personal. The bitterness at the border doesn't translate into tension within their community.

"There's quite a few Ukrainian and Russian people here. We actually all get along pretty good," Dmitriy said. "There's no harsh feelings against each other or nothing like that. We all go to church; we all get along."

Anuta grew up with friends from both sides of the border.

"I have a friend that lives in Texas. She's Russian, and me and her are best friends," she said. "It's just really sucks that people have to go through this."

Despite the worry, they share a heart of gratitude for what they have.

"We're very thankful that we get to live here in America, and our kids are safe. And a lot of my family that live here are safe," Anuta said.