ChildServe opens new pediatric rehabilitation unit

JOHNSTON, Iowa — ChildServe has announced the opening of JoJo's Pediatric Rehabilitation Unit, a new facility that offers exclusive specialty services for pediatric care.

The 14-bed rehabilitation unit is the only pediatric facility of its kind in Iowa. The unit is designed to adapt treatments and environments to meet a child's individual needs and age.

"It's equipped with some of the latest and greatest technology, including equipment that helps them learn to walk, helps them move and advance further like an aquatic center, functional stimulation equipment and the Bioness vector," said ChildServe CEO Teri Wahlig.

ChildServe provides more than 30 services to 5,200 children and families throughout central and eastern Iowa. The nonprofit provides rehabilitation and care for children and young adults with developmental delays, disabilities, injuries and other specialized health care needs.

With 23,000 square feet of space, JoJo's includes 14 rooms and a six-bed nursery. Special features include a sensory wall, a play area for children and even a teen hangout area.

The unit is named after ChildServe trustee Joanie Houston, who is known as JoJo by her grandchildren. She and her husband, Dan, who serves as president, chairman and CEO of Principal Financial Group, provided a $500,000 donation to the ChildServe's "Forward Together" fundraising campaign.