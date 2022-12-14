Chrysalis Foundation teaming up with local SANE nurse to educate victims on sexual assault

The organization is teaming up with a sexual assault forensic response coordinator and educating residents on aftercare for people who've been sexually assaulted.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nationwide, 81% of women reported experiencing some form of sexual harassment and or assault in their lifetime. That startling statistic comes from the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

"A huge percentage of sexual assaults and sexual abuse goes unreported," said Terry Hernandez, director of the Chrysalis Foundation.

She shared one of the organizations missions is to help women and girls handle the threat of being sexually assaulted.

"We want people to know and good to go away with is that there are specific services that are geared to help victims who have experienced something that they generally don't want to talk about, and don't want to be examined for," Hernandez said.

The Chrysalis Foundation teamed up with local Sexual Assault Forensic Coordinator Sara Hulen, allowing her to provide her expertise to residents over a cup of coffee.

"Anyone, adolescent or adult, they have 120 hours to get evidence collected, if that's what they choose to do," Hulen said.

Hulen explained the need is great for more knowledge around SANE nursing and post examination processes.

"My hope is that getting information out there and knowing that, when they're seen by a SANE nurse, they are not being forced to do anything," Hulen said. "Our goal is to empower them to make decisions that are best for them, so we give them the options, and they choose."

Part of the knowledge Hulen shares at these meetings is how victims who've been raped handle the costs of medical care.

"In the state of Iowa, it is actually illegal for a hospital to bill a patient or their insurance for anything that the same nurse would provide. So any medical care, the sexual assault kit, any prophylactic medication and then any follow up exams," Hulen said.

As Hulen works to help those who've experienced sexual assault, the Chrysalis Foundation focuses their work on preventative action with the youth and women.

"One of the pieces in our after school programs with girls in grades five through eight is to teach them how to take control of their own bodies, how to understand when a relationship is not a good relationship and to avoid, hopefully avoid sexual abuse, sexual assault," Hernandez said.

Not only is Hulen helping the Chrysalis Foundation educate women, she has also created a three hour training for medical providers in Iowa on SANE nursing and how to care for patients who've experienced rape.