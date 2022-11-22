Chuck's Restaurant receives community support, saving Thanksgiving dinner

The Des Moines restaurant has been a staple of the city's north side since it opened in 1956.

DES MOINES, Iowa — It took a little holiday magic, but a call for help from Chuck's Restaurant as they prepare to make thousands of Thanksgiving meals has been answered.

After the restaurant's industrial mixer broke down, they bought one from an auction and were on their way to prepare the annual holiday meals.

However, they were not as successful at obtaining accessories and attachments for the new equipment, such as the mixing bowl or 80-quart insert. For decades, Chuck's has provided a hot meal for those in need: the only year they've missed was 2020 during the pandemic.

Without the equipment needed, the Thanksgiving dinner would miss a crucial element, the mashed potatoes.

With the countdown to Thanksgiving coming closer, Chuck's Restaurant posted on Facebook asking the community for help finding what they needed. The initial post received over 100 shares with equally as many comments offering advice and support.

Through an anonymous donor and with the help of the Bondurant Community School District, Chuck's Restaurant received what it needs to continue its annual tradition.

"I haven't felt this much love in a while!! Our hospitality industry has to be the best in the nation!! I have met some of the best people and you guys continue to amaze me!!!" a Facebook post reads. " We are set for Thanksgiving thanks to Bondurant school who delivered all this today!!"

The restaurant recently underwent renovations, officially reopening in October 2021.

***update*** It was not bondurant schools but an anonymous donor who gifted us all these items!!! Bondurant did show up... Posted by Chuck's Restaurant on Tuesday, November 22, 2022