City of Ames to hold public information meetings for water system improvement program

Both the Highway 69/South Duff Avenue and the Grand Avenue meetings will take place on Wednesday.

AMES, Iowa — The city of Ames will host two public information meetings regarding the water system improvement program on Wednesday.

The meetings are designed to give residents the opportunity to review the scope of the project, ask questions, raise concerns and provide feedback.

The Highway 69/South Duff Avenue meeting will take place from 3-4 p.m. Wednesday in Room 135 at Ames City Hall.

The Grand Avenue meeting will take place from 5-6 p.m. in the same location.

Both meetings will be held in "an open house come-and-go format".

According to the city, the water system improvement project includes:

Installing larger distribution mains

Transferring water services from 4-inch water mains in streets where larger mains exist

Abandoning 4-inch water mains

The project, which will begin construction this year, is entirely funded by the city.