City of Des Moines discusses canceling Beggars Night and Halloween

DES MOINES, Iowa — Will Halloween and Beggars Night be a reality this year? It's a tradition for thousands of families in the Des Moines Metro but because of the coronavirus it could be canceled.

Des Moines resident Kate Minkler said she thinks Beggars Night shouldn't happen this year.

While Laura Valier, a mother of three girls,said, "Two of them have their costumes already picked out so I think they’re planning on having it."

The City of Des Moines told Local 5 they haven't made their minds up if they will cancel or not.

“What we’re going to do is see if there is a surge coming from Labor Day weekend or the return to classes," said Al Setka, a spokesperson for the city. "Once we get a since of that, that will help us make our decision.”

The City of Ankeny also said so far Beggars Night is still on.

The City of Ames has planned for trick-or-treaters between 5:30pm and 7:30pm on Halloween night.