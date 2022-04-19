Eyeing the future, Indianola looking to build new city facilities as community grows

INDIANOLA, Iowa — A growing community in the metro outgrowing its current buildings is taking steps forward to give themselves more space.



This week, Indianola city leaders shared a plan for a new, larger public safety facility for both fire and police departments along with a new consolidated city hall and library building on the site of the current library.



"As we're growing as a community, we have new equipment that we need, you know, fire apparatuses and are getting bigger, you know, we might have been able to operate off one ambulance in the past," Charlie Dissell, Interim City Manager said. "But now we have three ambulances that we have to keep in service constantly. So we are growing the equipment and the infrastructure we have within these departments."