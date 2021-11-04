State awards city $75,000 grant to renovate Clive Greenbelt, community center

Overall, the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs awarded nearly $1 million in grants for communities to feature their "authentic qualities."

CLIVE, Iowa — The City of Clive is getting thousands of dollars in state grant money, and it's all to help enhance the community with new artwork, an outdoor performance space and landmarks.

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs awarded the city $75,000 to renovate the community center and the Clive Greenbelt.

Overall, the state awarded $950,000 in grants to Iowa communities to feature their "authentic qualities." For example, the City of Marshalltown was awarded $350,000 to enhance the Marshalltown Arts & Civic Center.

The awards were made through the department's Iowa Great Places program. This program recognizes communities that have "developed clear visions for the future that make the most of authentic local art, culture and history."

Program funding comes from the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund.

"The reason that these dollars are so important and that this program we think is really important is that increasingly what we see is people want to pick where they live based on what types of attractions and amenities are there," said David Schmitz with the Iowa Arts Council. "And arts, culture and tourism are a huge part of that, along with history and historic preservation. And so this program is somewhat unique within the state of Iowa, and it really encourages [the] community to tap into those types of resources and assets in their community."

Also coming to Clive will be a new stormwater treatment wetland and an accessible boardwalk to provide more access to visitors.